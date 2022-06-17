Georgia burglar breaks into burger shop, leaves big clue that leads cops straight to him

A Macon man who broke into an eatery on North Avenue in the middle of the night and stole $750 didn’t make it very difficult for the police to find him. He left his ID next to a drink dispenser.

The man, 33, said he had a good reason for doing so — a reason, that while not so good, he explained during a May 26 hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.

The man was pleading guilty to burglary for his July 2020 break-in at the WNB Factory, a wing and burger joint in the Baconsfield Shopping Center, when his explanation emerged.

Before he was sentenced to five years in prison for that burglary and another one the same night at a nearby dollar store, the man said that on the night of the break-ins he had been drugged and that “people” were after him.

The man said he had been at a party and that someone must have spiked his drink and dropped him off near the eatery.

He said the unnamed people were trying to kill him — “for real,” he told the judge — and that he left his ID behind so that, if he were murdered, the police would “know who I was.”

“That worked,” Judge Howard Z. Simms deadpanned. “They didn’t need Sherlock Holmes to figure this one out.”

Dispatches: A man on bicycle apparently tried to elude a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy who was on patrol in a squad car near High Falls the morning of June 4. The cyclist, 51, did not get far. After wheeling out of the parking lot at Buck Creek Market, a convenience store, an incident report noted that the man ran a stop sign and rode down the wrong side of the road before the deputy pulled in front of him. It was unclear why the man may have been trying to get away. . . . On June 5, a woman who lives on Sutton Road north of Forsyth in Monroe County reported having “had cows in (her) yard all night.” The woman, 43, told sheriff’s deputies that the cows had wandered in from a nearby pasture and damaged “multiple” items, including a propane grill, garden decorations and plants that were “eaten out of her flower pots.” There were also “bare spots,” an incident report noted, where the cows had eaten the woman’s grass “all the way to the dirt.”