Georgia businesswoman announces primary challenge against Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Georgia businesswoman announced on Wednesday that she is waging a GOP primary challenge against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Jennifer Strahan, CEO of the healthcare advisory firm J. Osley & Co., stated in her 2022 campaign video that she is tired of people in Washington putting themselves in front of the country. She describes herself as a political outsider who knows how to work her way through tough problems.

"Identifying problems is easy. Creating solutions is a lot harder," Strahan said in her video, "and that's why I'm running for Congress."

Strahan said she will fight for constitutional freedoms, including gun rights, free speech, and religious freedoms. She also promised to support the military and the police.

Greene has established herself as a conservative firebrand and vocal Trump supporter since becoming the U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th Congressional District in January. In February, House Democrats stripped Greene of her committee assignments over her past incendiary statements and social media interactions.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Strahan and Greene for comment.

