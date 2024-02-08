Georgia city hires ousted Beaufort County parks and rec director for the same role

Former Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Director, whose department was involved in the improper procurement of nearly $800,000 in playground equipment, was hired into the same role for a city across the Savannah River. She’ll hold the position as an interim, for now, according to the Rincon city manager.

Shannon Loper worked as the Director of Parks and Recreation at Beaufort County for more than seven years before being fired in October of last year. Now, Loper will once again hold a similar title for the City of Rincon, a municipality of 11,000 residents.

“We are confident Ms. Loper is the right person to lead our Recreation Department into the future beginning with this interim period. Her proven track record and dedication to organizational values make her an excellent choice for this role,” said Mr. Jonathan Lynn, Rincon’s City Manager in a Jan. 25 statement.

Lynn said the city received around 12-15 applications from qualified candidates for the position, which had been open since October, but Loper’s experience put her at the top of the list.

But for now, Loper will don the title of interim director, until the results from South Carolina’s Ethic Commission investigations are resolved. Loper is being investigated for two separate complaints, one for allegedly using county equipment to perform work on her home property and the other for allegedly hiring her son as a coach for a county-run cheerleading camp, according to the individual who filed them complaints

Lynn said, when Loper was applying for the job, she was not only open about the controversies in her previous position, but provided emails and documentation that put the situations into a new light.

“Miss Loper was very transparent and volunteered the information to us,” Lynn said. “We read emails that surrounded some of those incidents and we’re very comfortable that we were in a good position to move forward with her as the lead of our department.

“There’s enough supporting documentation that was provided to us regarding that incident, that we fully believe that Miss Loper was not given a fair process,” he added.

In a text exchange, Loper indicated that she would make public the documents she provided to Rincon when her attorney would support the release.

“We want to ensure the public that the City has done our due diligence in this hiring process and ensure the public that we have full faith in Ms. Loper’s ability to lead our Parks and Recreation Department,” Lynn said in the press release. “We fully expect those matters to be resolved in a satisfactory manner and at which time, Ms. Loper would go through the appointment process for the role on a permanent basis.

However, Lynn points to the nature and severity any findings from the ongoing ethics investigations being central to Rincon’s and Loper’s future together. For Lynn, the decision would be based on how serious of a wrongdoing was discovered such as “You did something but you shouldn’t have” is different from unethically taking funds. “It’s all going to depend on that nature,” he said.

Loper’s termination from the county came on the heels of news that her department had approved purchasing nearly $800,000 in “handicapped accessible” playground equipment. It was installed at the Port Royal Community Center and the work was completed on July 6. Assistant County Administrator for Development and Recreation Chuck Atkinson brought the issue to the county council’s attention citing the violation of the procurement approval rules. An invoice submitted to the county for the $799,052 playground equipment is dated May 25, 2023 meaning the purchase was approved at least four months before the purchase was presented to council. The expense associated with the playground equipment exceeded the $200,000 threshold needed for county council approval by nearly four fold. When the council did review the playground on September 25, months after the equipment was installed, the purchase was approved in an 8 to 2 vote.

Two weeks later, Loper was terminated by Interim Administrator John Robinson. At the time of her firing, the grounds for her termination were cited as “violated the Beaufort County policy manual,” according to Beaufort County.

Loper’s first day in the job was Jan. 30.