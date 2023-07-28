Georgia college professor charged after exposing himself, campus police say

A Georgia college math associate professor has been charged with public indecency after an officer reported seeing him exposing himself on campus grounds.

A maintenance worker at Augusta University reported to campus police “suspicious” activity at Allgood Hall on the afternoon of July 10, WRDW-TV reported.

When police arrived to the third floor math lounge, an officer reportedly found John Sligar, an associate professor, sitting behind a desk and watching a pornographic video.

His pants were unzipped and pulled down, according to the police report. WRDW-TV reported that Sligar told the officer he was not watching a video involving a minor and denied exposing himself.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that Sligar faces misdemeanor public indecency charge and posted bond on July 18 the day after he was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the university for a statement on his arrest. A spokesperson responded Friday and said the university cannot comment on personnel issues.

When you click on the department’s staff page, Sligar’s biography no longer loads and the directory says “No faculty record found.”

