Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico

A University of Georgia student is hospitalized after experiencing a brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Mexico, according to those who know her.

Liza Burke, a UGA senior, was in Cabo San Lucas with a "big group of friends" for her "last spring break" when, on March 10, she complained of a headache at breakfast.

"A few hours later, her friends called the doctor because they couldn't wake her. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which cause her brain to hemorrhage," Burke's friend, Jennifer Ritter, wrote in the description of a GoFundMe for Burke's medical needs.

The Mayo Clinic describes AVM as "a tangle of blood vessels that irregularly connects arteries and veins, disrupting blood flow and oxygen circulation."

The exact cause of AVM is unknown, and it is "rarely hereditary," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Burke is "currently on life-support [sic]," Ritter wrote.

"Her family and doctors are working hard to give her the best medical treatment possible," Ritter added.

Burke has since been transferred from Mexico to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, according to WXIA.

Cabo San Lucas is a resort town on the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

One of Burke's friends described her as "sunshine personified" and "authentic to her core" in a Facebook post.

