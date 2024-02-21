These Georgia companies made Forbes’ list of best U.S. companies in 2024

Georgia is home to some of the best large and mid-sized companies in the U.S. in 2024, according to Forbes.

The media company conducted a survey of employees of American companies and asked them to rate their employer. The 1,000 companies with the highest scores were then separated into two groups: companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees were considered “midsized” and companies with more than 5,000 employees were considered “large.”

More than two dozen Georgia companies made the lists, with some very familiar names right at the top.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines came in at #5 and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta came in at #25.

Other familiar Atlanta brands like Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola were also ranked among the top 1,000 employers in the U.S. in 24.

