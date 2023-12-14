Georgia congressman Drew Ferguson announces he will not seek reelection next year

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, announced Thursday he will not seek reelection next year after serving four terms in Congress.

“Georgia is a special place, and it’s calling us home,” Ferguson said in a prepared statement. “Julie and I look forward to spending more time with our children and grandchildren while continuing to work to keep Georgia the best state in America to live and do business.”

Ferguson served as chief deputy whip for House Republicans from 2018 through last year. He is a member of the House Ways and Means and Budget committees.

“Serving on the Ways and Means Committee has allowed me to focus on tax, trade and health care – issues important to American competitiveness on the global stage,” he said.

Ferguson’s 3rd Congressional District is considered a safe seat for Republicans. It runs along the Alabama line from northern Muscogee County north through Haralson County, and stretches east through Spalding, Lamar, and Upson counties.

A native of West Point, Ferguson was elected the city’s mayor in 2008. A graduate of the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia, he established a dental practice in his hometown.