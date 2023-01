The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesJust as there are countless television series brought into this world each year, a large quantity of them go gently into that good night every season. But it never gets any easier to say goodbye to the shows that made us laugh, gasp, cry, or sneer with ironic glee. Life has a funny way of making us emotional about media; perhaps because, for many of us, it’s the only comfort we have.To honor the fallen—whether by their own hand or an