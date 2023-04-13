Georgia could see $1B boost by moving up presidential primary, new report says

A new report out Thursday shows moving Georgia’s presidential primary up a month could have a $1 billion economic impact on the state both directly and indirectly.

The report from Emory University Goizueta Business School economics professor Tom Smith was commissioned by the Democratic National Committee.

Smith said he looked at the economic numbers, not the politics, and believes moving up the primary benefits everyone.

Smith’s report said Georgia could get an economic windfall of more than $1 billion dollars if it moved its presidential primary up one month, ahead of states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

“The state’s economy could see an added boon of $220 million in additional spending on goods, services, and fiscal impacts and create over 2,200 jobs,” the report said.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spent the day Thursday tracking down Smith to ask him questions about his report and eventually found him fishing on Lake Lanier.

Smith said Georgia would see $220 million in direct spending. He thinks presidential candidates will make promises to help Georgia economically to get votes and that could translate into an economic windfall.

“Anybody who’s been to a campaign rally will recognize that politicians will promote that kind of policies that are, let’s say, beneficial to our state,” Smith said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn’t necessarily opposed to the idea of moving up Georgia’s primary. It is his decision, but he’s on the record supporting it for 2028, not 2024.

“It would be a big financial windfall to Georgia, but the reason for doing it is that Georgia looks like America,” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told Elliot.

Warnock has long supported moving the primary up, but not for financial reasons.

He thinks Georgia’s demographics are more in line with the country’s, so a candidate that wins Georgia would have a better chance nationally.

Rep. Hank Johnson thinks so, too.

“Our demographics, our economy, a lot of differences between Georgia and a place like Iowa or New Hampshire,” Johnson said.

Elliot attempted to get a hold of Georgia’s Republican Party and Raffensperger for comment on this story, but so hasn’t received any.

