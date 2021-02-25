Georgia counties are suing Trump for legal fees following his failed voter fraud lawsuits

Thomas Colson
3 min read
Georgia say Donald Trump's lawsuits were based on "unsubstantiated and frivolous claims." Getty

  • Two counties in Georgia have sued Donald Trump seeking payment to cover the cost of his failed voter fraud lawsuits.

  • They say Trump's lawsuits were based on "unsubstantiated and frivolous claims."

  • The cases are the latest legal troubles for the former president.

Two counties in Georgia have filed lawsuits seeking to recover legal fees from former President Donald Trump which he incurred as part of a failed campaign to prove widespread voter fraud in November's presidential election.

Cobb County and DeKalb County on Monday filed court motions seeking to recoup the costs of attorney's fees incurred in failed legal cases alleging voter fraud which Trump brought against them in December. Both motions seek to recover the costs from Trump as well as Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer.

The election supervisors of Cobb and DeKalb counties were among those named in a failed lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court by the Trump campaign in December which sought to throw out the result of Georgia's presidential election, which President Joe Biden won by a relatively narrow margin.

The Trump campaign filed dozens of other lawsuits across the country seeking to overturn the election result which also failed.

Cobb County's motion said that Janine Eveler, the county's elections director, and the Cobb County Board of Elections spent over $10,000 defending Trump's baseless claims.

It said the claims "were found to be procedurally deficient, factually unsupported, or both," and said the fees represented "just a fraction" of the fees incurred by a total of fifteen counties who also faced lawsuits.

"Given the number of failed lawsuits filed by the former President and his campaign, [Trump and others] apparently believed that they could file their baseless and legally deficient actions with impunity, with no regard for the costs extracted from the taxpayers' coffers or the consequences to the democratic foundations of our country," Cobb County's motion stated.

DeKalb County's motion states that it had spent more than $6,000 dollars defending itself against "unsubstantiated and frivolous claims" of state law violations, voter fraud, absentee ballot processing, and other unproven allegations.

The legal action was also filed against Georgia's state election board, the secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, and 13 other county election supervisors, KITV reported.

Cobb County's motion stated that former President Trump and Shafer "brought this election contest against Georgia's Secretary of State and the members of the State Elections Board seeking to overturn the votes of millions of Georgians."

The case was thrown out in January, the Hill reported, days after Trump was caught on tape pressuring Secretary of State Raffensperger to "find" additional votes for him.

"We have at least, anywhere from 250 to 300,000 ballots were dropped mysteriously into the rolls," Trump told Raffensperger in the leaked phone call.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state, and flipping the state is a great testament to our country," Trump said.

Raffensperger has reportedly initiated an investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the election result in Georgia.

