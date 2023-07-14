A Georgia county chief deputy was cited and suspended after getting pulled over for driving 96 mph in a 35 mph zone

A Georgia county police officer got quite a surprise when he pulled over a speeding vehicle late last month.

While on patrol on June 20, a Henry County police officer pulled over a Dodge Charger that his laser clocked going 96 mph in a 35-mph zone.

When the officer approached the Charger, he recognized the person behind the wheel as Henry County Sheriff Chief Deputy Michael Yarbrough.

In video captured by the officer’s dash and body camera, he returns to his squad car and calls another person regarding the stop.

“Guess who I just pulled over,” the officer says to an unnamed person on the phone.

“The chief deputy, driving a f**cking Dodge Charger. A souped-up Dodge Charger belonging to the sheriff’s office. I just clocked this son b*tch at 96 in a 35,” he continues.

“Should I write him?” he asks the person on the phone.

When he is told that it is his stop and his decision, the officer responds, “Well – you know I don’t care for him. So, I’m going to write his ass.”

The officer issued a citation to Yarbrough.

In a statement, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said, “Chief Deputy (Yarbrough) reported to me immediately after the traffic stop occurred that he was issued a citation for speeding. Any questions related to the citation itself should be directed to the Henry County Police Department. After reviewing the facts of the incident, I suspended the Chief Deputy for forty hours without pay for the severity of the traffic citation.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed to CNN that Yarbrough was on duty at the time of the incident but was not driving with his lights or sirens on.

CNN has been unable to reach Yarbrough for comment.

Henry County police did not issue any statement regarding the traffic stop.

