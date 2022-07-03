Georgia couple sentenced to maximum years in prison for producing child sexual assault material

A couple in Valdosta, Georgia, admitted to producing child sexual assault material involving multiple minor victims and was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed by law for their crimes.

Jayson E. Wright, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in prison per count consecutively, for a total of 60 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Wright also has to pay $625,000 in restitution to four victims after he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

Kara Wright, 33, was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. She has to pay $415,000 in restitution to four victims after she previously pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

“The Wrights have justifiably received the maximum prison sentences allowed under law for their unconscionable and heinous acts against children,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to protect children from predators such as the Wrights who deviously take advantage of a child’s vulnerability.”

Both defendants will have to register as sex offenders for life upon their release from federal prison.

“The defendants’ heinous predatory behavior is deserving of a lengthy prison sentence to ensure they cannot inflict further harm on other victims,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama.

