Georgia couple sentenced in murder of woman’s mother beaten, left lying on floor for weeks

A Butts County couple will spent the rest of the lives in prison after the murder of the woman’s mother at their home.

Margaret Vega died of hypothermia and sepsis back in Jan. 2021 after investigators say she was deprived of healthcare for weeks.

Officials arrested Vega’s daughter Rebecca Yell and her husband Steven Yell and charged them with felony murder, elder abuse and other charges.

Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA-TV obtained the court documents that detailed Vega’s abuse. According to the court documents, Vega had multiple wounds and infections and that her daughter kicked her mother repeatedly as she lied on the floor.

The Towaliga District Attorney’s Office told Channel 2 that investigators determined that Vega lied on the floor untreated and beaten for 43 days.

The office said that Rebecca Yell took a plea deal while Steven Yell decided to go to trial.

A jury found him guilty of felony murder and other charges this week. Both have been sentenced to life in prison.

