Georgia court posts then removes document detailing charges against Trump

The county court in Georgia where Donald Trump is expected to be charged this week briefly posted and then quickly removed a document on Monday detailing several charges against the former president over his alleged election interference in the state in 2020.

The Fulton County document, first reported by Reuters, includes Trump’s name and lists the case status as “open.” It’s dated Aug. 14, and timed-stamped 12:39 p.m. The document lists 12 felony counts and one serious felony count for violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act. According to Reuters, charges have not been filed against Trump.

The county court clerk's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the document.

The publication and quick removal of the document comes as Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis appears to be on the verge of bringing criminal charges in her investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

On Saturday, witnesses confirmed that they would be appearing before the grand jury early this week. If Trump is charged, it would be his fourth indictment in the past five months as the former president looks to win the GOP presidential nomination and try to retake the White House.

Trump currently faces federal criminal charges related to his alleged interference in the 2020 election and his hoarding of classified documents, as well as criminal charges in New York involving hush money payments.