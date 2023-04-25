Georgia D.A. says she’ll decide this summer on potential election-interference charges against Trump, allies

Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told law enforcement on Monday to be ready with “heightened security and preparedness” this summer, a possible indication that criminal charges could be levied against former President Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

In letters to local law enforcement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis said she would make an announcement about possible election-interference charges sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1 and that it “may provoke a significant public reaction.”

“Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” Willis wrote to Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat, according to the Journal-Constitution.

“Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke a significant public reaction,” Willis continued, adding that some of those reactions could involve “acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community.”

She also wrote to Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum and to Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency director Matthew Kallmyer.

“We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of those we are sworn to protect,” Willis wrote, according to the newspaper. “As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to prepare.”

The police department pledged to “continue to monitor the potential for unrest throughout our city,” saying in a statement, “We stand ready to respond to demonstrations to ensure the safety of those in our communities and those exercising their First Amendment right, or to address illegal activity, should the need arise.”

Trump has been the subject of an ongoing Georgia investigation since early 2021, not long after a stunning phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump was caught on a recording of the conversation trying to cajole the elections official to find votes and tip the results in his favor.

A grand jury has already recommended him to be indicted, and as far back as January Willis said a decision on formal charges was “imminent.”

Trump was indicted late last month in Manhattan Criminal Court over hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He denied both the charges and having an affair with her.

With News Wire Services