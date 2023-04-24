Georgia DA: Any charges against Trump and allies will be announced this summer

Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis will announce this summer whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies will be charged with crimes in relation to the investigation into their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Willis said Monday, according to The Associated Press.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report on the announcement.

Willis told the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to prepare for “heightened security” in the event that her announcement provokes “a significant public reaction.” She said she would announce charging decisions, including possible criminal indictments of Trump and his allies, between July 11 and Sept. 1.

“Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” Willis wrote in the hand-delivered letter addressed to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Willis’s office sent similar letters to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and the director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, Matthew Kallmyer, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the letter.