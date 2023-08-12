Georgia DA will present case against Trump early next week

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is expected to begin presenting her case against former President Trump to a grand jury early next week.

Two witnesses in the case said on Saturday that they have been asked to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday.

Independent journalist George Chidi said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he had received a call from Willis’ office and was “asked to come to court Tuesday for testimony before the grand jury.”

Former Georgia Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) also said on Saturday that he was called to appear before the grand jury.

“I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts,” Duncan told CNN, adding, “I have no expectations as to the questions, and I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me.”

Willis confirmed late last month that she plans to announce charging decisions in the case by Sept. 1, saying that her team’s work is “accomplished” and they are “ready to go” after two and a half years investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

If the grand jury hands up an indictment against the former president, it will mark his fourth indictment in six months. Most recently, Trump was indicted on federal charges over his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

In the indictment, the Justice Department laid out Trump and several unnamed co-conspirators’ efforts to get several states, including Georgia, to gather slates of fake electors. At least eight of the fake electors in Georgia have reportedly taken immunity deals with Willis’ office.

