Georgia DA subpoenas Jody Hice in Trump election probe

Jul. 18—ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has subpoenaed Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice to appear before the grand jury investigating former President Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new court filing.

Hice was served the subpoena last month, which called on him to testify before the grand jury this week. Hice went to court regarding the subpoena, and in a new filing Monday, he indicated that he's trying to move the proceedings from state court to federal court.

CNN has reached out to Hice's attorney and his spokesperson for comment.

Georgia has remained a central focus for investigators at state and federal levels. The Atlanta-area investigation was prompted after Trump's phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes needed to swing the state to him was revealed. The Justice Department is also investigating the fake electors scheme and a grand jury in Washington issued subpoenas in March related to the fake electors and other matters.

The subpoena is one page long and does not indicate how Hice relates to the investigation or why Willis wants him to testify.

Willis, a Democrat, recently subpoenaed a slew of Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who is trying to quash the subpoena and has argued that his role as a lawmaker should shield him from having to testify.

Hice is one of Trump's political allies in Georgia and has repeatedly spread misinformation about the 2020 election. He mounted an unsuccessful Trump-backed primary challenge against Raffensperger.

On Friday, Willis sent a letter to state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, warning him that he may be indicted as part of her investigation, two sources familiar with the matter previously told CNN. Shafer, who has faced inquiries from federal investigators, Georgia prosecutors and the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, acted as a pro-Trump elector in Georgia. He also helped organize the fake slate of electors in the Peach State, which Trump lost by nearly 12,000 votes.