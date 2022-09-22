Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams: “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at 6 weeks."

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said that “there is no such thing as a heartbeat at 6 weeks." Abortion access has been under attack nationwide since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court this past summer. Georgia was one of the states that had an abortion trigger law that went into effect immediately after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Georgia has one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation with abortions being banned after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which is typically around 6 weeks, which is what Abrams is referring to in the video. However, abortions are allowed after the fetal cardiac activity can be detected in situations of rape, incest, and when the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

ABRAMS: “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at 6 weeks. It is a manufactured sale designed to convince people that men have a right to take control a woman's body and what's right for her.”