Georgia Department of Natural Resources joins multi-agency landfill search for Quentin Simon

Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing from his Burkhalter Road home since Oct. 5.

One month and one day ago, the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began their search of the Chatham County landfill off Little Neck Road for the body of Quinton Simon, the 20-month old who went missing Oct. 5 from his home on Buckhalter Road.

Today, CCPD spokesperson Betsy Nolen announced that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources had joined in the search.

FBI and Chatham County investigators begin to search a landfill off Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton Simon.

"The photos and videos we’ve shared over the last four weeks show you what a massive – yet, painstaking – effort this has been for every single person involved," wrote Nolen in an emailed update. "We have asked the teams on this search to endure the physical, mental and emotional burden of reporting to this landfill day after day – knowing that the chances of finding Quinton’s remains are low."

The CCPD and FBI began the landfill search on Oct. 18, 13 days after Simon went missing. The agencies suspended the landfill search from Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Timeline: Here's what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler

'Sadly, we still have not found Quinton': Chatham police, FBI identify mother as prime suspect

More: Quinton Simon's mother hopes he will be found 'happy and alive' as Chatham police, FBI search

The agencies are searching the landfill because they believe the child's body was dumped in a trash bin that was later emptied at the landfill.

On Oct. 13, CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley named Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, as the primary suspect, but did not press charges against her because he did not want to interfere in future prosecution. Charges still have not been filed.

At this point, according to the CCPD press release, the agencies do not have a scheduled end date for the landfill search. "Meanwhile, our investigative team continues working diligently to uncover and collect every piece of evidence relevant in this case."

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GA DNR joins landfill search for missing Savannah child Quentin Simon