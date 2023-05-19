Georgia deputies accused of beating up man inside jail cell indicted

Three Georgia deputies have been indicted for an incident that injured a Camden County Jail inmate.

Camden County District Attorney Keith Higgins announced the indictment of former Camden County deputies Braxton Massey, 21, Mason Garrick, 23 and Ryan Biegel, 24, for battery, simple battery and two counts each of violation of oath by a public officer.

The incident came to light after a video was released on social media that showed a man being beaten by corrections officers in the Camden County Jail in Woodbine.

According to jail records, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs from Greensboro, North Carolina, had been arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possessing a controlled substance on Sept. 3.

According to Harry Daniels, Hobbs’ attorney, his client was charged with assault after the officers beat him.

Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows Hobbs in a small cell, picking up a small object and what appears to be a sandwich off a bench when several officers rush in, restrain him, then punch him on the top of his head.

Daniels said the officers claimed Hobbs was using profanity and kicking on the door.

Hobbs’ attorney announced in February that his charges had been dropped, including assault battery and obstruction of justice charges that deputies filed after the beating.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged the three former deputies in November with battery of an inmate and violating their oaths of office. They have since bonded from jail.

“Peace officers have great power over those who are in their custody and control. We trust our officers to responsibly exercise their power and properly treat the people who are being detained,” Higgins said. “When our trust is broken by the excessive use of force, the officers must be held accountable. No one is above the law. Those who enforce the law cannot be allowed to break it.”

