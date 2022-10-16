Georgia deputies arrest man suspected of armed robbery at Goodwill donation booth
One man is behind bars in connection with an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon.
Bibb County deputies were called to a Goodwill donation booth in the parking lot of 245 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. around 5:07 p.m.
Officials state that a man, identified as Wallace Johnny Youngblood, 46, approached the worker with a gun and demanded money.
Youngblood ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
While deputies were searching the area, they saw the suspect on a bike. Deputies followed Youngblood to a Metro by T-Mobile store, where they arrested him.
Authorities found a pellet gun they believe was used in the armed robbery.
Youngblood is currently behind bars. He is being held without bond and facing a charge of armed robbery. He also has an unrelated charge of contempt of city court.
