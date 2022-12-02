Georgia deputies found wanted suspect hiding in home after wrong-way chase with child in car

A wanted suspect is now behind bars after leading deputies on a chase through Bibb County, going down the wrong side of the road.

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Smith Jr. was facing charges for a chase that happened in July. Authorities said a child was a passenger in the car.

In a separate incident, Smith allegedly pistol-whipped a woman.

In July, authorities said a H.E.A.T. Unit deputy saw Smith not wearing a seat belt and suspected him of driving under the influence. Smith refused to stop and led deputies on a chase, driving on the wrong side of the road. He reportedly was driving recklessly on church grounds and later crashed into a tree in a resident’s yard.

He ran away while deputies were checking on the passengers’ wellbeing.

Recently, deputies found Smith hiding in the attic of a home in Bloomfield.

He’s currently behind bars at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, felony fleeing/eluding, obstruction of law enforcement, aggressive driving, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and three counts of reckless conduct.

