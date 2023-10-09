Georgia deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3.5M people in bust that leads to nearly 60 arrested

A two-year undercover investigation has ended up with nearly 60 people in jail and a massive amount of drugs off the streets.

The investigation called “Operation No Loyalty” seized dozens of guns, nine vehicles, and even two houses, along with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and 35 pounds of cocaine.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told WRDW-TV that detectives seized a total of about 15 pounds of fentanyl, which they said was enough to kill roughly 3.5 million people.

They told the TV station that the drugs they confiscated were as lethal as weapons of mass destruction.

The arrests stem around members of the gang known as Trap Money, especially two kingpins that the sheriff’s office identified as Joshua Brady McDaniel, 38, of Augusta, and Ellis McDaniel, 42, of Augusta.

“These individuals have not only been responsible for narcotics offenses in our community but have also been involved in several violent crimes within the CSRA,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told WRDW.

So far, there have been two phases of the operation, with a third in progress.

TRENDING STORIES:

During phase one, investigators executed 16 search warrants that led to the seizure of the following:

16 kilograms of cocaine

7 kilograms of fentanyl

1 pound of methamphetamine

29 pounds of marijuana

34 firearms

$319,909 in cash

Six vehicles

Two houses

During phase two, investigators served 25 search warrants, and seized the following:

Approximately 248.7 pounds of marijuana

44.8 grams of fentanyl

90.1 grams of methamphetamine

22.5 grams of cocaine

28 firearms

$143,824 in cash

Three vehicles

Deputies said they expect additional arrests, charges, and state and federal indictments.

To read more about this story, CLICK HERE.

IN OTHER NEWS: