Georgia deputy accused of punching inmate several times, GBI says

A Camden County sheriff’s deputy was arrested after officials say he punched an inmate multiple times.

Jacoby Anderson, 25, of St. Mary’s, was charged with a count of simple battery and a single count of violation of oath on May 18.

The investigation stemmed from a March 2023 incident.

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Keith Higgins, asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on May 11 to examine allegations involving a use of force incident between Anderson and an inmate at the county jail.

The GBI investigation revealed that Anderson “hit the inmate several times with a closed fist,” leading to the charges of simple battery and violating his oath.

The deputy was booked at the Camden County Jail on May 18.

According to the GBI, once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

