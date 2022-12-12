Georgia deputy arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend in 3 counties, GBI says

A Butts County deputy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Marlin Moultrie, 55, of Flovilla, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications.

On Nov. 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the situation.

According to the GBI, Moultrie had been in a relationship with a woman from Pike County and after the relationship ended, Moultrie began to stalk and harass the woman in three counties.

Moultrie was booked at the Pike County, Upson County and Spalding County jails.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Region 2/Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be prosecuted by the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

