Georgia deputy arrested for trespassing while on duty, GBI says

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after allegedly trespassing into someone’s home while on duty.

According to the GBI, Deputy Zachary Billings, 35 of Jefferson, allegedly entered a home off Lakeview Terrace in Jefferson without permission or authority while on the clock on Aug. 27.

The next day, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate the incident.

GBI said Billings was arrested for criminal trespass and violating his oath of office.

He turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail without incident on Aug. 31, according to the Jackson County Sheriff, Janis G. Mangum

Once their investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the GBI.

In a statement released by Mangum, the circumstances of the incident were further clarified.

The sheriff’s statement said a Jackson County citizen had filed a formal complaint against Billings after the deputy entered a residence belonging to him without permission. While the complaint was investigated, Billings was suspended with pay.

Upon turning himself, Billings’ employment with the sheriff’s office was terminated, according to Mangum.

“As the Sheriff, I am disappointed and saddened at this behavior by a Deputy Sheriff who is sworn to uphold the law. I will not tolerate these actions by anyone,” Mangum said of the situation.

