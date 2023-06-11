Georgia deputy charged for boating under the influence, placed on leave

A Troup County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Jimmy Hancock was charged with operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol and operating a vessel with improper lights.

Hancock was stopped on his boat on West Point Lake around 10:30 p.m. after his boat was seen by Georgia DNR traveling without proper lighting, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When Hancock was stopped, TCSO said it was determined that he was potentially under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

Hancock was taken to the Troup County Jail, where he was booked, and later released on bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say Hancock had been on staff with TCSO for about eight months, working in the Court Services Division.

He has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation, according to TCSO.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: