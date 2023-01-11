Georgia deputy indicted for animal cruelty in connection with deaths of 3 dogs

A Georgia sheriff's deputy was indicted by a grand jury for animal cruelty after he allegedly caused three dogs in his care to die.

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy Eric Tolbert was indicted for three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

His three American bulldogs — Lala, Luke and Storm — all died in a shed on his property after he left them in 95-degree heat, the district attorney said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

GEORGIA ROBBERY SUSPECT WEARING PANTIES ON HIS FACE SUBDUED BY TRIO OF ARMED CUSTOMERS: REPORTS

And a police dog named Aegis that was placed in his care was found neglected and confined to a hot, filthy pen filled with mold-covered feces.

PETA, which had actively attempted to bring Tolbert in front of a court, applauded the charges against the deputy. The organization had made appeals and staged protests against Tolbert.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nothing can bring these dogs back or make up for their suffering, but these charges send the message that there are consequences for anyone who causes dogs’ agonizing deaths, including those charged with enforcing the law," PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in a statement.

GEORGIA MAN ALLEGEDLY STABBED PARENTS, KILLED FATHER IN FAMILY'S HOME

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"PETA is calling for Deputy Eric Tolbert to be barred from owning animals for life so that no other dog dies slowly and painfully in his stifling shed as LaLa, Luke Cage, and Storm did," Nachminovitch continued.