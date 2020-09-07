Georgia deputy saved by vest during shootout with Texas fugitive, officials say

A Texas fugitive is on the run after getting into a shootout with a sheriff’s deputy who was saved by his ballistic vest, Georgia police say.





Officials say Dalton Potter, 29, fired multiple shots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday in Dalton, Georgia, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release.

Hackney was hit by gunfire but escaped serious injury because of his ballistic vest, according to the news release.

Hackney and another deputy shot at Potter, but he escaped by driving south on Interstate 75, police said.

Potter wrecked the truck and escaped through the woods on foot, police said. He remains at large and is considered “armed and dangerous.” An emergency alert has been issued for his arrest.

An independent investigation is being conducted and will be turned over to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.