Georgia deputy shot to death during traffic stop, suspect stole patrol car, deputies say

A Georgia deputy has died after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a Crisp County deputy performed a traffic stop after a car was flagged as stolen.

According to officials, as the deputy got out in the middle of the roadway on Highway 280 in Cordele, the suspect shot the deputy.

The suspect then left the scene in the deputy’s patrol car and led law enforcement on a chase through multiple Georgia counties.

Eventually, the suspect was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Interstate 475.

Crisp County officials did not share the identity of the deputy, who died at a local hospital. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office sent out a message of condolences to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, saying in part:

“Our prayers go out to this Deputy’s family and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.”

