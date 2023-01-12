Georgia deputy suspended after posting racist comments on Facebook, officials say

A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after being accused of posting inappropriate online comments.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Clay Stevens was suspended after he made racist comments on Facebook regarding residents in the Newton County community.

NCSO officials added that the investigation began after residents sent in concerns and screenshots of what Stevens had posted.

Stevens is now under investigation, and authorities said they would only be fired if the investigation called for it.

“The Office of the Sheriff does not condone this behavior,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “We thank those who have reached out to our agency with information regarding this incident.”

