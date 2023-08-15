Georgia district attorney gives Trump, others until Aug. 25 at noon to surrender

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Donald Trump and the 18 other individuals named in Monday's grand jury indictment until August 25 to surrender.

Willis held a press conference late Monday after a Fulton County grand jury handed up charges against the former president and several others.

The Georgia district attorney gave Trump and the other 18 individuals in the indictment until noon on August 25 to surrender to law enforcement.

TRUMP INDICTED FOR A FOURTH TIME: LIVE UPDATES

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other individuals named in Monday's grand jury indictment until August 25 to surrender.

Willis, Monday night during a press conference, said she would like a trial to take place within six months.

"Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia," the indictment states.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states."

The 97-page indictment contains 41 felony counts against Trump and the 18 defendants and alleges they "unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere."

Willis, Monday night during a press conference, said she would like a trial to take place within six months.

The charges include violating the Georgia RICO Act—the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.This is the fourth time Trump has been indicted. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted on criminal charges.

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, and others, were also charged out of the years-long investigation.

This is the fourth time Trump has been indicted. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted on criminal charges.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Trump reportedly insisted during a phone call with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he had won the state of Georgia. Trump urged him to "find" enough votes to reverse the state's results.

Trump also reportedly said: "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, and others, were also charged out of the years-long investigation.

Georgia certified election results showing that Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden won the state’s Nov. 3 election by 11,779 votes.

In the weeks following the election, Trump refused to concede to then-President-elect Joe Biden, and his campaign launched a number of legal challenges. Trump also allegedly urged states with Republican governors and legislatures to overturn Biden’s victories.

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, this year released portions of a report detailing findings from the investigation. That report indicated a majority of the grand jury believes one or more witnesses may have committed perjury in their testimony and recommends that prosecutors pursue indictments against them, if the district attorney finds the evidence compelling.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed reporting.