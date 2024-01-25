Georgia educator named finalist for National Teacher of the Year

FILE - Rising Starr Middle School Music Technology Teacher Christy Todd is named the 2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year at a banquet on Jekyll Island on June 10, 2023. She was recently named as a finalist for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

An Atlanta area educator is in the running for major honors.

Christy Todd, the 2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year, is one of four finalists being considered for the 2024 National Teacher of Year. She's the first from Fayette County to hold the Georgia honor let alone to be this close to the national title.

Todd is a music technology teacher at Rising Starr Middle School. According to news releases from Fayette County Public Schools, she is passionate about promoting students' creativity. This drove her to start the school district's Community for Creativity program through which she teaches classes and supports the creation of songs, audiobooks, videos and other media.

Another big project she developed is a school-wide podcast called "Make Kindness Normal," according to the National Teacher of the Year program's news release. The podcast engages more than 500 students across subject areas learning in-person, virtually and under hybrid-models, widening the possibilities for student response and reflection.

Some other honors Todd has received include being named a quarterfinalist for the first Grammy Music Educator Award in 2013, the 2016 Georgia Middle School Association’s Teacher of the Year, and a key youth influencer by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels. That last honor came with an extra unique perk: Getting to ride in an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet.

The other three finalists for the national title include the Teachers of the Year for Alaska, New Jersey and Tennessee. All of the finalists will interview with the program’s selection committee and a decision will be announced later this spring. The 2024 National Teacher of the Year will spend the next year serving as an ambassador and advocate for all teachers and students.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia Teacher of the Year Christy Todd a finalist for national honor