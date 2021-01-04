Georgia election official eviscerates Trump election lies one by one: ‘Such a long list’

(Independent)

Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling on Monday dispatched, one by one, Donald Trump’s spate of conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election there.

Mr Sterling, a conservative Republican, has defended his state’s election procedures from attacks by the president and his legal team as some Republicans in Washington try to overturn the 2020 presidential election results citing disproven or unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.

Mr Sterling dismantled Mr Trump’s theories at a breathtaking verbal pace on Monday at the state capitol in Atlanta, addressing even the most absurd of the president’s claims.

“Secretary Raffensperger does not have a brother named Ron Raffensperger. That is also not real. The president tweeted that out as well. Let's see ... such a long list,” Mr Sterling said.

To Mr Sterling’s left stood an easel displaying a poster with “claims” in the left-hand column and “facts” on the right.

Over the course of roughly 20 minutes, he made his way down the list.

At one point, Mr Sterling turned an allegation against Mr Trump that he and his campaign legal team “intentionally misled the [Georgia] state Senate, voters, and the people of the United States” on one of their many conspiracy theories about ballots being mishandled. Mr Raffensperger’s office had shown Mr Trump’s team a tape disproving their theory, but the president has persisted in spreading it.

“It was intentional,” Mr Sterling said of Mr Trump’s comments about the tape. “It was obvious, and anybody watching this knows that. Anyone watching it knows that. That’s why we released the entire tape for people to watch,” he said.

Among the false claims — many of which have filtered their way through the online conservative ecosystem — were assertions that more than 2,000 felons, 66,248 underage teenagers, and 2,423 unregistered people voted in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

The facts tell a different story.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office has isolated just 74 potential felons who may have cast ballots before their sentences expired.

Zero underage people voted. Four people requested ballots when they were 17, but were 18 by the time they voted. Zero unregistered Georgians voted.

Of Mr Trump’s claims that Dominion ballot-counting machines had algorithmically switched Trump votes to Biden votes in Georgia, Mr Sterling laid out statistical evidence to prove such theories as hogwash.

“This is all easily provably false,” Mr Sterling said.