Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

Video Transcript

Some have said, do you believe that what happened in that phone call was an attack on democracy?

I'll leave other people that make the decision on that. I personally found that to be something that was not normal, out of place, and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a Secretary of State.

Thank you.

