Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is launching a new media company in partnership with four-times NBA champion LeBron James aimed at telling stories that cross cultural barriers, the former world number one announced on Tuesday. Hana Kuma, which translates to "flower bear," will produce stories that are "culturally specific but universal to all audiences" and already has multiple projects lined up, according to the Hollywood Reporter. James and Maverick Carter's The SpringHill Company will serve as financing, operations and producing partner for Hana Kuma, the paper said.