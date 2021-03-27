Georgia Elections Officials Compare Dem ‘Voter Suppression’ Claims to Trump’s Fraud Allegations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Top Georgia elections officials said Democrats’ claims that the state’s new voting law amounts to “voter suppression” are comparable to former President Trump’s allegations that systemic voter fraud cost him victory in the state.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, both pushed back on claims that the new election law would prevent large numbers of Georgia residents from voting. In a statement on Friday, President Biden characterized the law as “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” claiming that the legislation would suppress voter turnout among African Americans.

“Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone’s vote . . . nothing. Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money,” Sterling wrote on Twitter on Friday in response to a separate comment. “The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election.”

Raffensperger also criticized comparisons of the law to Jim Crow.

“I call it like I see it. I did that to the chagrin of many in my own party when I spoke out against the false claim that Georgia has systematic voter fraud. And I’m doing it now,” Raffensperger said in a statement. Claims that the law implements voter suppression “are as lazy, biased and political as they are demonstrably wrong,” he wrote.

The legislation updates processes for requesting absentee ballots, requires valid photo identification to be presented at polling places, and limits the early voting period for runoff elections. Additionally, the bill bans outside groups from giving food or beverages to voters at polling places, although it allows voters to bring their own food and beverages and permits poll workers to make food and water available for general use.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • When Is Passover This Year? The Spring Celebration Begins in March

    A new year means a fresh start and new beginnings.

  • Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

    President Joe Biden at his first news conference left the door open to backing fundamental changes in Senate procedure to muscle key parts of his agenda like immigration and voting rights past Republican opposition “if there’s complete lockdown and chaos.” “If there’s complete lockdown and chaos, as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’re going to have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said at the Thursday news conference.

  • NC man brags in a text: ‘We just took over the Capitol.’ Angry relative tips off FBI.

    James ‘Les’ Little isn’t the first person from North Carolina to be turned in by family for the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Fox News Meltdowns Over Joe Biden Lampooned In 'Daily Show' Video

    Correspondent Desi Lydic mocked the conservative network's extreme reactions to the president.

  • Raptors believed they had Kyle Lowry deal with Sixers, difference was draft

    The Toronto Raptors thought they had a Kyle Lowry deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the draft compensation was the difference.

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Who Is Karli Morgenthau?

    (Spoilers ahead for episode 2 of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) The second episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was a whole lot of exposition, but it did bring us a few big reveals. Chief among them: It (apparently) isn’t Batroc or Zemo leading the Flag Smashers, it’s Karli Morgenthau. Obviously, that’s an unfamiliar name. We’ve never met her in the MCU, unlike other villains in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” So logically, the next guess would be that she’s a character from the comics — and that’s kind of true. But in the comics, she is a he. Karli Morgenthau seems to be based on Karl Morgenthau, better known in comic lore as — you guessed it — Flag-Smasher. But, as always, the MCU appears to be tweaking the Morgenthau story a bit. In the comics, Karl Morgenthau — created by writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Paul Neary in 1985 — is the son of a wealthy diplomat. When his father is killed in a riot, Karl becomes radicalized, deciding that his father had pursued the goal of world peace and unity too passively. So, Karl decides to spread the message of peace using violence. (Yes, it’s all very standard comic origin story). Also Read: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Yes, Isaiah Was Another Captain America Clearly, things are a bit different in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” For starters, Karl has become Karli. And we don’t know much of her story yet. We know that she’s a Freedom Fighter, looking to restore the world to the way it was during The Blip. We also know that she’s developing a reputation. “You’re becoming a bit of a legend,” the man offering Karli and her comrades sanctuary says. “I hear more and more people talk about the freedom fighters who are pushing back. They call you Robin Hood.” Though the man notes that everyone loves Karli, clearly, that’s not entirely true, as she receives these ominous text messages as she enters the safehouse. (Marvel) Beyond that though, we don’t know much about Karli yet. We simply know that she’s a wanted fugitive, considered armed and dangerous, and we know her cause. “We can’t let the same assholes who were put back in power after The Blip win,” she tells her comrades. “The GRC care more about the people who came back than the ones who never left. We got a glimpse of how things could be.” The GRC, if you didn’t catch it, is the Global Repatriation Council. They’re the group in charge of reinstating citizens who were blipped, restoring their healthcare, social security and other things of the like. But, as Lemar Hoskins points out, The GRC is “basically just managing resources” while he and John Walker keep things stable on the ground. Also Read: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Head Writer Promises a Very Different Sharon Carter But even Hoskins and Walker don’t know much about Karli Morgenthau. They haven’t even been able to track her; they’ve simply kept tabs on her by tracking citizens who’ve helped her. Right now, she’s a bit of a ghost. It is worth noting that, in the comics, it was eventually revealed that Morgenthau was part of the organization U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M., which stood for Underground Liberated Totally Integrated Mobile Army To Unite Mankind. Sounds awfully similar to the goal of the Flag-Smashers, no? Obviously, there’s no way to know if this piece of Morgenthau’s story will be part of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” After all, we JUST met S.W.O.R.D. in “WandaVision” and now we have the Flag Smashers and LAF. Adding a third evil organization in there would be a lot, but it may be worth keeping an eye out for. For now, we’ll just have to wait until next week to hopefully get a little more depth on Karli. Because she’ll definitely be showing up again. Read original story ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Who Is Karli Morgenthau? At TheWrap

  • Disneyland Resort Announces Major Theme Park Expansion

    The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is about to get its biggest expansion since California Adventure opened twenty years ago. The post Disneyland Resort Announces Major Theme Park Expansion appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Hunter Biden Reportedly Violated Federal Law by Lying on Background Check

    Hunter Biden may have committed a felony offense by lying on a background check before purchasing a gun, Politico reported on Thursday. Biden answered “no” in response to the question “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” as part of the background check. The check was administered on the Firearms Transaction Record Biden filled out in order to purchase a .38 revolver on October 12, 2018. Copies of the transaction record, and a receipt for the gun, were obtained by Politico for a report on Secret Service agents allegedly intervening after President Biden’s daughter-in-law threw the gun into a trash receptacle. Hunter Biden has battled drug addiction through much of his adult life, and was discharged from the Navy in 2014 after failing a drug test. The president’s son was stopped by police with a crack pipe in his car in 2017, and an assailant aimed a gun at him while he was trying to purchase cocaine in Los Angeles in 2016. Hunter Biden is scheduled to publish a memoir on his struggle with addiction next month. Federal authorities are currently investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes, and his overseas business dealings drew scrutiny during the presidential campaign. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is leading the tax probe, remained in his post in February while the Biden administration asked other U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump to resign.

  • Biden decries Georgia's 'un-American' voting law: 'This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century'

    President Biden lashed out at a new Georgia measure signed into law Thursday that restricts voting in the battleground state, likening it to racist Jim Crow-era measures designed to suppress the votes of Black Americans.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • White House watching China closely on forced labor after U.S. firms pressured

    The White House on Friday criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said it was watching the issue of forced labor closely after U.S. and other international companies came under attack from Chinese consumers for committing not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region. "The international community, in our view, should oppose China's weaponizing of private companies' dependence on its markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business practices," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Hornets signing Andre Drummond a ‘long shot,’ but team has salary cap tools to pursue

    Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak says he’ll be active in NBA’s buyout market

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Concha: Yamiche Alcindor's question to Biden was 'patently embarrassing'

    Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to President Biden's first news conference.

  • Big Dan Rodimer goes full cowboy ahead of Texan congress run

    Republican candidate goes from soft-spoken family man to commie-bashing bull rider in four months

  • The Father Offers an Unsparing Glimpse into the Trials, and the Mysteries, of Old Age

    The drama, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, is up for six Academy Awards