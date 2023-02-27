Georgia elementary school principal arrested on child cruelty charges, GBI says

A Georgia elementary school principal has been arrested on multiple child cruelty charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The principal of Indian Creek Elementary in Coffee County, 51-year-old Anastagia Carter, was arrested and charged with two counts of 1st-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of 3rd-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of simple battery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the charges are from an incident with a student at the school.

The exact details of the incident remain unclear.

Coffee County School District posted a statement on its Facebook page regarding Carter’s arrest.

“The Coffee County School System has been notified of allegations concerning the principal at Indian Creek Elementary School. When this matter first came to the attention of the school system, a report was immediately made to the Department of Family and Children Services and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The principal was immediately placed and remains on administrative leave. The GBI is leading the investigation, and all questions and concerns should be directed to the Region 4 Investigative Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Douglas.”

