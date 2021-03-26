Georgia Has Enacted Sweeping Changes to Its Voting Law. Here's Why Voting Rights Advocates Are Worried

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sanya Mansoor
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Protesters Rally Against Georgia Voting Bill HB531
Protesters Rally Against Georgia Voting Bill HB531

Demonstrators protest outside of the Capitol building in opposition of House Bill 531 in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 8, 2021. Credit - Megan Varner/Getty Images

Georgia enacted a sweeping overhaul of its election law on Thursday, making it the first 2020 battleground state to introduce new voting restrictions as Republicans have put forth similar bills in dozens of state legislatures across the country.

Voting rights advocates have decried Georgia’s new law as an attempt to influence whose votes are counted and suppress turnout, particularly among Black and Brown voters who helped Democrats clinch a narrow victory in the recent presidential and Senate elections. Georgia voters came out in record numbers in the 2020 polls, helping Biden secure a win in the state by just over 12,000 votes.

The measure will give the state’s Republican-majority legislature more control over county election boards, which certify elections. It also adds voter ID requirements for absentee ballots, limits access to ballot dropboxes while codifying them into state law, expands early voting days for the general election, criminalizes the practice of “line warming,” in which volunteers hand out food and water to voters standing in long lines, bans the use of provisional ballots for most cases of out-of-precinct voting, shortens runoff elections and limits the use of mobile voting buses, among other rules.

After the bill signing, Republican Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement in his office that the new law would “expand access in the Peach State,” effectively making it “easy to vote, and hard to cheat.” He also hit back at his critics. “According to them, if you support voter ID for absentee ballots, you’re a racist,” Kemp said.

Other Republicans have also defended the new law, saying the measures are necessary to “preserve election integrity” and root out fraud, despite the fact that Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has repeatedly said there was no widespread fraud in the state’s recent elections. “In implementing this law, I will ensure that no eligible Georgia voter is hindered in exercising their right to vote, and I will continue to further secure our elections so that every Georgian can have confidence in the results of our elections,” Raffensperger said after the bill signing.

Critics say Georgia’s law is part of a nationwide campaign to restrict voter access that has taken off after President Donald Trump baselessly called into question the legitimacy of the 2020 elections. As of Feb. 19, state lawmakers were pushing 253 bills that would restrict voter access in 43 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan non-profit researching democracy. President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned the efforts underway across the country to pass measures that would make it harder for people to vote. “What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is,” Biden said at a press conference, singling out the restriction preventing someone from bringing water to a voter standing in line. “It’s sick.” Democratic lawyer Marc Elias said Thursday evening on MSNBC that “democracy was assaulted” in Georgia and that he was planning to file a lawsuit to challenge the new law.

Georgia’s new law does include some concessions to its detractors. After coming under fire, Republicans backed off including a ban on no-excuse absentee voting and curtailing Sunday voting. The law now broadly expands weekend voting in the general election. Republican Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan, who previously said many of the Georgia voting proposals appeared to be “solutions in search of a problem,” said on Thursday he was “supportive of many, but not all, of the changes” in the new law, but appreciates that the legislature decided not to eliminate no-excuse absentee voting.

‘There is no suppression in this bill.’

Voting rights advocates insist the measure will still be disastrous for Georgia’s democracy, particularly the provision that shifts power away from some local counties towards the state legislature in certifying elections. It makes local counties that the legislature considers to be struggling less flexible in adopting quick changes related to issues like polling place closures and expanding language access for voters.

They worry that will, in effect, allow the Republican-majority legislature to intervene if they don’t like an election’s results. “This bill would give the power for (the state) to do exactly what Donald Trump wanted them to do: to overturn an election,” Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said at a press conference hours before the bill was signed into law.

Alex Wan, chair of Fulton County’s board of elections, which oversees part of Atlanta, describes the new system as the “fox guarding the henhouse.”

“Basically, the worst-case scenario is that the state legislature does not like the outcome in a county, takes over and puts in a new board, suspends the existing board, does not certify the elections until they are certifying the election results that they want,” Wan says.

The law’s supporters deny the state intends to override voters’ will, and insist the provision is intended to help rebuild trust in the electoral system. “We saw some election boards in some counties that did things that were different than others, and that’s not healthy, and that’s what led to so much of the distrust,” Republican Rep. Alan Powell said on Thursday. “Show me where there’s suppression. There is no suppression in this bill.”

Other parts of the law have voting rights advocates worried as well. The new law requires all counties to have at least one dropbox. (During the last election, they were a temporary emergency measure implemented by the state election board.) But it also limits dropboxes to one per 100,000 active voters or one dropbox per early voting location, whichever figure is lower. The government’s Election Assistance Commission, by contrast, recommends one per 15,000-20,000 voters. The new law also requires that dropboxes be housed inside in-person early voting facilities unless there are specific emergencies, and that they are constantly monitored by an election official or appropriate staff.

Aklima Khondoker, Georgia State Director for All Voting is Local, a national voting rights group, is concerned that the new limits on the availability and access to dropboxes will especially impact voters in areas with fewer early voting sites—often in diverse neighborhoods—as well as those with disabilities. “You can’t call it a mailbox anymore if you shove it inside of the United States Postal Service and say that this is a mailbox like any other mailbox,” says Khondoker. She describes the new law as similar to “death by 1,000 cuts,” calling it “voter suppression by 1,000 measures.”

The new law also requires a driver’s license number, state ID number or photocopy or electronic upload of ID, or the last four digits of their social security number when requesting an absentee ballot. Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, points out that there are 200,000 registered voters in Georgia without a driver’s license.

Wan expects the part of the law limiting the use of mobile voting units —the buses will now only be allowed in specific emergencies and within 2,600 feet of an early voting site—would especially impact Fulton County, the main county to use them in the last election. The mobile voting unit helped Georgians cast more than 20,000 votes in the general and run-off elections, Wan says. “If you can knock out 20,000, Guess what? You change the results of the election,” Wan says. “It’s part of a national playbook that’s being deployed everywhere.”

Wan also worries about the cost of the new law. The measure did not come with a fiscal note attached, but an analysis on the fiscal impact of another sweeping Georgia proposal that would add voting restrictions from the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization focused on advocating for voting rights, found that similar changes, including establishing a voter fraud hotline and additional ID requirements for absentee ballots, would cost millions of dollars.

“Who’s going to pay for all this?” Wan says. The bill will likely fall to counties, which are already overburdened and understaffed, he says. “The county elections departments office are either going to have to raise taxes to pay for this or they’re gonna have to siphon money away from everything they’re doing to ensure safe, secure and accurate elections.”

‘It’s a web.’

Despite the months of controversy leading up to its passage, the Georgia law, called the Election Integrity Act of 2021, sailed through the GOP-controlled legislature along party lines on Thursday, with the House passing the measure with a vote of 100-75 and the Senate agreeing to its changes on a vote of 34-20 before being sent to Kemp’s office to sign.

It was nevertheless a tense evening, as law enforcement arrested Black Democratic Rep. Park Cannon—an opponent of the new measure—in the state Capitol and charged her with obstruction of law enforcement and preventing or disrupting general assembly sessions or other meetings of members.

Videos circulating on social media showed Cannon being dragged by the arms through the building by two Georgia State Patrol officers. One video showed her moments before, knocking on the door of the governor’s office and an officer tells her, “I’mma tell you one more time to step back.” After she was led away, she repeatedly asked why she was under arrest. Officers remained silent. “Speak to me, why am I under arrest? There is no reason for me to be arrested. I am a legislator,” Cannon said.”

Georgia State Patrol said in a statement emailed to TIME that Cannon was “beating on the door to the Governor’s Office,” which is “marked off with stanchions and a ‘Governor’s Staff Only’ sign.” They said that Cannon kept knocking on the door while Kemp was having a press conference for the bill signing despite them telling her to stop or she would be placed under arrest for “obstruction and disturbing the press conference.”

Rep. Erica Thomas, another Democratic lawmaker, said in a separate Instagram video that Cannon was trying to watch the bill signing in the governor’s office. “All we asked is for her to be able to see them sign a bill that is signing our rights away and you arrested her.”

Carol Anderson, chair of African American Studies at Emory University in Atlanta, describes the attempt by Georgia’s legislature as well as others around the country as similar to the Mississippi plan of 1890, which employed measures such as poll taxes and literacy tests to add barriers to the polls that especially affected Black Americans.

“It didn’t say, ‘Okay, we’re just going to have the poll tax, and that ought to stop black people from voting.’ What it did was it had an array of policies that were designed and that worked together. If the poll tax didn’t get you, the literacy test would. If the literacy test didn’t get you, then the good character clause would,” Anderson says. “It’s a web. You’re dodging and you’re hopping, but lord, don’t hit one of those things.”

Recommended Stories

  • How Spring Break Hit Miami Beach Like a Perfect Storm

    “They're allowing the Wild West to happen here," says one bartender. "It's now extremely difficult to stay open"

  • Georgia's voting bill makes water an illegal substance

    Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville reacts to the bill just signed into law in Georgia that restricts access to voters and even makes it a crime to give food or water to people waiting in line to vote.

  • Georgia passes law that bans people giving water to voters in polling queues

    New election laws in Georgia that include a ban on people handing out food or water to voters waiting in line at polling stations have been labelled "sick" by Joe Biden. Governor Brian Kemp drew protests on Thursday as he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of colour. It is one of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the country after former president Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat. Mr Biden called the Republican efforts "un-American" and "sick" during a news conference on Thursday. The Republican changes to voting law in Georgia follows record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two US Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state. "After the November election last year, I knew, like so many of you, that significant reforms to our state elections were needed," said Mr Kemp, who drew Mr Trump's ire after certifying Mr Biden's victory in Georgia.

  • US troops out of Afghanistan by next year, says Biden, but 'tough' to do by May 1 deadline

    The United States will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said Thursday, but it will be "hard" to do before a May 1 deadline. Biden said his administration is still reviewing that deadline, a key part of the deal his predecessor Donald Trump made with the Taliban -- the militant group that harbored al-Qaida operatives responsible for the Sept. 11th attacks, was toppled by U.S. forces, but now governs over 4.5 million Afghans. After two decades of U.S. war, Biden said he "can't picture" American troops remaining in the country next year, but it's still unclear under what conditions and when they will depart.

  • Washington Is Blue, the NRA Is Weak, But Gun Bills Still In Limbo

    Drew Angerer/GettyIt took about five minutes before a gun hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee assumed a familiar cadence Tuesday morning.Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) opened by expressing a quiet rage and dismay over how they could be talking about another mass shooting, with two taking place in the week after Durbin first announced the hearing on “Reducing Gun Violence.” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) echoed Durbin’s concern about the loss of life, but he then quickly veered into addressing the violence over the summer sparked by racial unrest and the need to increase funding for law enforcement.The partisans on either side of the dais then recycled their traditional speeches—Democrats accusing Republicans of doing nothing, Republicans accusing Democrats of using a tragedy to further an agenda that wouldn’t have saved the lives lost anywayAs the pandemic raged in the United States in 2020, mass shootings became less common while other forms of gun violence rose significantly. But two mass shootings in a week—one at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia, that left eight people dead, and another on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 dead—brought the hearing back to a more common refrain.While plenty has changed in Washington, new federal gun restrictions remain some of the toughest to enact. And despite calls from President Joe Biden on Tuesday to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as implement new background checks, the issue is unlikely to go anywhere.For more than a decade, Democrats largely blamed that intransigence on the National Rifle Association, a Second Amendment rights organization with deep pockets and a long memory.But the NRA is now hardly the empty shell of its former self. Over the last few years, the NRA has lost massive amounts of money amid internal corruption scandals and a barrage of lawsuits that have shaken the faith of even its most devout members.In the 2020 election, the group spent a fraction of what it did in 2016, and in January, the embattled organization filed for bankruptcy. And yet, Tuesday’s debate tracked largely the same as hearings in the past.“The NRA leadership is diminished, (in stature at least), but NRA is no longer the ‘only game in town’ nor is it the 800 lb gorilla of days gone bye,” Richard Feldman, president of the Independent Firearm Owners Association and a former NRA lobbyist, told The Daily Beast in an email. “The internet has allowed dozens of state based gun rights groups to have as much (or even more) power in their own states than NRA ever did.”While other groups have cropped up to help take the NRA’s place, it’s still unclear whether small national organizations and state-based operations can match the NRA’s financial influence.In 2020, the NRA spent almost $10 million on direct political contributions; the next biggest spender was National Shooting Sports Foundation, at half a million, according to OpenSecrets data.In 2016, the NRA spent $54.3 million to elect President Donald Trump and like-minded Republicans. Four years later, infighting, litigation and accusations of mismanagement and corruption crippled the organization. They spent just $25 million in 2020, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets. The group’s lobbying and public affairs arm—the NRA Institute for Legislative Action—spent $580,000 on federal elections in 2020, about a third of the $1.6 million it paid out in 2016.In 2019, the most recent year with available tax data, the NRA was $57 million in debt. Revenue generated from membership dues saw a 34 percent decrease from 2018, while costs associated with audits, taxes and legal fees rose by more than that amount. The organization paid its top lawyer $38.6 million in 2018 and 2019 alone, and leaked documents reveal that legal costs rose by 41 percent in 2019, after a nearly 400 percent increase in 2018. Three NRA board members who questioned the group’s unrestrained spending habits bailed in the summer of 2019.Rep. Andy Harris Tried to Bring a Gun Into Congress: ReportIn January 2020, CEO Wayne LaPierre was secretly recorded telling board members that his organization had taken “about a $100 million hit” in the previous two years, and that he had to pull “about $80 million” from the budget in order for the group to “survive.” Months later, the group announced it had laid off and furloughed more than 200 employees. And last August, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit aiming to dissolve the NRA for allegedly violating state charity law “in a persistently fraudulent or illegal manner,” looting tens of millions of dollars in donor funds for personal use—an operation allegedly led by CEO LaPierre himself.Amy Hunter Wright, a spokeswoman for the NRA, said the group would continue its advocacy efforts and pushed back on reports about their financial state.“We will work to educate lawmakers on the Second Amendment and help them to make the best decisions for Americans and for our members,” she said. “ The NRA is strong and in good financial shape.”Adam Skaggs, chief counsel at Giffords Law Center, noted that the NRA primarily serves to further the interests of the firearms industry as a whole.“It’s important to note that the NRA is really just a corrupt spokesperson for the gun industry. It’s not about the owners, but about moving product and supporting that industry,” Skaggs told The Daily Beast.Skaggs continued that whether the NRA gets replaced or its leaders get removed, there are other groups that could step in with the backing of the gun industry. “We’re in better shape than we’ve been for a very long time: The most powerful entity in the gun lobby is crumbling before our eyes as a result of its own corruption and mismanagement. Voters are done,” he said. “The question is how many of them will vote for politicians who carry water for the industry.”To that end, Ali Rowhani-Rahbar, the co-director of the Firearm Injury & Policy Research Program at the University of Washington, said "intense and relentless advocacy and outreach for certain measures" is the only real way the public support of these measures could be turned into action. "The public feels a sense of hopelessness and helplessness every time these tragedies strike," he said. "Everyone knows that we must all collectively do better; the divergence of opinions is about the how of it."For years, the NRA drew on its financial and political clout to induce politicians into blocking gun control reforms backed by widespread public support, such as expanded background checks, which 90 percent of Americans supported in the wake of Newtown. A Pew Research Center survey found that the number of Americans who favor tighter gun laws increased between 2017 and 2019, from 52 to 60 percent.Robert Maguire, who investigates political nonprofits for transparency watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told The Daily Beast that the NRA didn’t just feed conservatives. “It also wielded a threat against people who crossed them: you won’t get that support, or might even get primaried,” Maguire said. “That appears to have been diminished. One of the legs of the stool is rotting.”Shannon Watts, gun control advocate and founder of Moms Demand Action, said the country would be safer without the NRA’s influence.“This is not your grandparents’ NRA. In just a few short years, it has gone from perhaps the most powerful political powerbroker in America to bankrupt and broken—a glorified piggy bank for its leadership—all while endangering millions of lives,” Watts said. “The NRA is losing money and power and soon we’re all going to be safer for it.”President Biden, speaking at the White House, called on the Senate to act on a range of actions to save lives “in the future” but has yet to issue executive actions to change gun restrictions. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country. Once again, I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. There was a law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings,” he said. “We can close the loopholes in our background check system, including the Charleston loophole.”The Charleston loophole refers to situations when an individual tries to buy a gun, but their background check doesn’t come back immediately. If the background check doesn’t come back within three days, the seller can proceed with the gun deal—exactly what happened in 2015 when Dylann Roof bought a gun and killed nine people at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.After Biden's remarks, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that the White House is “considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive actions to address, obviously, you know, not just gun safety measures but violence in communities."These shootings have happened before, and lawmakers haven’t been able to significantly address gun violence.After 20 children and seven adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) joined forces to offer a slate of gun laws, including universal background checks. But despite all the outrage and public support, the gun lobby won and Manchin-Toomey never went anywhere.Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether it was time to revive those enhanced background checks, Toomey expressed skepticism that any push would really go anywhere."I still support background checks on commercial sales and, you know, we’re having preliminary conversations,” Toomey said.. “I hope we can get something across the goal line. But, you know, it’s very difficult."—Additional reporting from Sam BrodeyRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • An interior designer says the biggest mistake you can make when painting your home is mixing colors

    Interior designer Richard O'Gorman had a spectacular DIY fail when he mixed wall paints, and he spent days fixing it.

  • The Trump Organization controlled employees by giving them houses and paying for their kids’ tuition instead of giving raises, the ex-wife of a key employee says

    The Manhattan District Attorney's Office hired prosecutors with experience looking into how mobs operate to investigator the Trump Organization.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • Taiwan admits it has begun mass production of long-range missile

    Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure.

  • Philippines deploys more patrol ships amid rift with China

    The Philippine military has ordered more navy ships to be deployed for “sovereignty patrols” in the South China Sea, where a Chinese flotilla has swarmed around a disputed reef and ignored Manila’s demand to leave the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has asked about 200 Chinese vessels he described as militia boats to immediately leave Whitsun Reef, a shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory and that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Myanmar junta uses force on streets; US, UK target finances

    As Myanmar's junta used violence again Thursday to try to suppress protests against the military's takeover, the United States and Britain announced tough sanctions against two holding companies that provide financial sustenance for the army regime. The U.S. Treasury Department said its action against Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited targeted the army’s control of large parts of the country’s economy, “which is a vital financial lifeline for the military junta.” “These sanctions specifically target the economic resources of Burma’s military regime, which is responsible for the overthrow of Burma’s democratically elected government and the ongoing repression of the Burmese people,” the announcement from Washington said.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Trump 'should be responsible for his words' before the 'disgraceful' Capitol siege

    "I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words" that preceded the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Zuckerberg testified.

  • Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • The secret network helping hundreds of Myanmar police flee to India

    Strung across remote mountain settlements, a secret network of activists and volunteers is helping spirit hundreds of defecting Myanmar policemen away from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent and into relative safety in a small northeastern Indian state. Once in India, local activists and residents provide food and shelter in safe houses, the people said. Some police personnel have said they fled Myanmar because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta’s orders to shoot protesters.

  • Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile

    Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the island, as it tries to force the government in Taipei to accept Beijing's claims of sovereignty. Taiwan's armed forces, dwarfed by China's, are in the midst of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent, including the ability to hit back at bases deep within China in the event of a conflict.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

    President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20. In his first presidential news conference, Biden also offered a misleading account of who's getting the most benefits from the Trump tax cuts.

  • Saudi Official: Don’t Let My Alleged Death Threat Detract From Our Human-Rights Achievements

    ReutersThe unnamed Saudi official who was accused of threatening to kill a United Nations investigator for asking difficult questions has helpfully identified himself—and insists it’s all just a terrible misunderstanding.Earlier this week, Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who was tasked with investigating Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying at the hands of Saudi government agents, made an incredible allegation. Callamard told The Guardian that, in January 2020, a senior Saudi official threatened to have her “taken care of” if she didn’t go easier on his government. She said that the remark was clearly understood to be a death threat.Although Callamard didn’t name the official, he’s now come out publicly to defend himself from the investigator’s claims. Awwad Alawwad, the Saudi minister of culture and information, said in an extraordinary Twitter thread that the people who heard his alleged threat have got it wrong—and he hopes the misunderstanding won’t detract from all the great work he and Saudi Arabia are doing to advance human rights.CNN Host Confronts Psaki on Biden Giving Saudi Prince a Pass on Khashoggi Murder“It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard of Amnesty International and some U.N. officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago,” wrote the minister. “I reject this suggestion in the strongest terms. While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a U.N.-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter.”In what amounted to a classic of the “sorry you feel that way” genre of non-apology, Alawwad went on: “I am disheartened that anything I have said could be interpreted as a threat. I am an advocate for human rights and I spend my day working to ensure those values are upheld.”Then, in an audacious claim, the minister went on to laud his country’s human-rights record as the most-improved on Earth. Saudi Arabia consistently ranks among the worst performers for human rights. Freedom House, the U.S.-based human-rights think tank, lists it as the seventh most oppressive country in the world because of its entirely unelected government, routine use of torture and execution, and widespread discrimination against women and religious minorities.However, Alawwad insisted that the country is doing its very best. He wrote: “I truly hope that this story was not concocted to distract from the important work we are doing to advance human rights in Saudi Arabia. No country is advancing faster on reforms than us right now.”Callamard, whose report on the Khashoggi murder concluded that there was evidence that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was behind the crime, will probably need a bit more convincing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.