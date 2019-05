(Reuters) - The U.S. state of Georgia on Thursday executed a 52-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and one of her friends during an argument in 1994.

Scotty Garnell Morrow was put to death by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. eastern time at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the state department of corrections said in a statement.





