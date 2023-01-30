Georgia faces hurdles to get foster children out of hotels

2
JEFF AMY
·4 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of Georgia’s most troubled foster children are housed in hotels or state offices each night, because the state can’t find a better place for them to stay. But officials trying to end the practice face fights with the state’s own insurer and a lack of treatment beds.

Lawmakers and officials call the practice “hoteling," with Division of Family & Children Services workers often assigned to stay with children. The practice has been under scrutiny for years, not only because it typically costs $1,500 a night, but also because children lack a stable environment and often aren't getting needed treatment.

“We have been hell-bent on ending hoteling, a practice born out of necessity, but one that contradicts our mission, crushes our workforce and derails lifesaving work,” Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, who oversees the child welfare agency, told lawmakers on Jan. 17.

That goal may require more money, new treatment models, better oversight of health insurers and limits on parents and juvenile judges placing children into foster care.

Broce said the state spend $28 million on hoteling last year. She said Georgia has made progress by paying providers more to care for children with complex problems in exchange for agreeing to keep children at least six months.

Foster parents, group homes, crisis stabilization units and psychiatric treatment facilities may be refusing such children because they are too difficult to care for or because the state doesn't pay enough.

“Everyone is saying ‘No, we don’t have a bed; we won’t approve that service; we won’t accept that kid,’ " said Audrey Brannen, a Department of Family and Children Services worker who tries to find permanent placements for children, at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

But advocates also point to a Medicaid insurance plan that makes it hard to find treatment before children spiral into crisis. Georgia's Department of Community Health contracts with Amerigroup, a division of insurance giant Elevance Health, for managed care. The state pays Amerigroup a fixed amount per foster child to provide coverage and hold down costs.

But providers and state officials say Amerigroup fails to authorize needed care. The Department of Family and Children Services has hired a team of lawyers to appeal coverage denials, and Broce said the division has never lost an appeal. In the meantime, Broce said the Department of Family and Children Services advanced $57 million last year to cover treatment Amerigroup denied.

Foster parents and physicians also told lawmakers that they struggle to get approvals from Amerigroup.

“Why can’t kids be served with the goal of increasing access instead of decreasing costs?" asked Dr. Michelle Zeanah, a Statesboro pediatrician. She suggested the state pay through a traditional fee-for-service arrangement, saying more providers accept that form of Medicaid payment than managed care.

Brian Pettersson, a lawyer who oversees appeals for the Department of Family and Children Services, said Amerigroup had failed to provide required screening to more than 2,000 foster children statewide as of September.

The state is preparing to rebid Amerigroup's contract, and Broce and others say better rules and oversight could improve care availability.

Amerigroup says it works closely with the state.

“I’ve never made a decision about how to treat anyone, particularly a foster care kid, that was related to cost, and I never will," Mel Lindsey, president of Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, told lawmakers Wednesday.

But others suggest that Amerigroup may be earning excessive profits.

Mike Dudgeon, a foster parent and former policy director for Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, said data showed the state paid Amerigroup $136 million in 2018, but that Amerigroup paid only $70 million in claims. Dudgeon said that suggests Amerigroup earned a 35% profit after expenses that year.

“There’s a lot of smoke there that this money is not being appropriately spent," Dudgeon said.

Amerigroup officials declined to comment, saying they needed to examine the figures.

Broce also said some juvenile court judges are improperly placing children in state custody. She said the foster care system isn’t set up to care for minors accused of violent crimes. She also accused some parents of jettisoning difficult children into foster care.

“From the parents’ perspective, these children have become far to inconvenient and uncontrollable to stick around," Broce said, promising legislation to restrict judges and parents.

Finally, leaders say Georgia may lack available beds in psychiatric treatment facilities. Some witnesses told lawmakers that Georgia's own facilities appear to be increasingly filled with children from other states, which may reflect that Georgia's payment rates are too low. Kevin Tanner, commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, told lawmakers Jan. 17, that a study suggests Georgia needs to raise payments to behavioral health providers by up to 40%, which could cost an additional $180 million.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Recommended Stories

  • Durbin says Booker, Scott should revisit police reform

    Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) urged a pair of senators that previously led talks on police reform to revive their push to pass a bipartisan reform package in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police in Memphis. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) led negotiations on a…

  • "Main suspect" allegedly confesses after 10 mysterious beheadings in Mali

    10 people — including a former soldier, a housewife and a 2-year-old — have been decapitated since 2018, sparking fears of ritual killings.

  • Biden Proposes End to Moral Exemption for Birth-Control Coverage

    The Biden administration proposed an end to an exemption allowing health plans to exclude coverage of no-cost birth control on moral grounds, part of work to protect access to contraception since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The rule proposed on Monday would retain an exemption allowing private health plans and insurers to exclude contraception coverage based on religious exemptions. The Trump administration in 2018 allowed the exemptions on religious or moral grounds.

  • U.S. govt proposes expanding Obamacare coverage for birth control

    The rule could help expand coverage for "tens of millions of women across the country" who have access to birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) said. Contraceptives have been in focus since abortion rights were sharply curtailed by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling. Under 2018 rules, some women and covered dependents could get contraceptive access only if their plan sponsor voluntarily signs a form saying the organization would not cover contraceptive services on religious or moral grounds.

  • DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches

    The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter. Officials wrote on Facebook Friday that at least 50 pets were adopted at the DeKalb County shelter on that day alone.

  • Indonesian Muslims protest Quran burning in Sweden

    Hundreds of Indonesian Muslims marched to the heavily guarded Swedish Embassy in the country’s capital on Monday to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. Waving white flags bearing the Islamic declaration of faith, more than 300 demonstrators filled a major thoroughfare in downtown Jakarta and trampled and set on fire portraits of Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan along with the flags of Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

  • Tyre Nichols' arrest video reignites call for police reform

    The Memphis police's scorpion unit has been shut down following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss how and why the unit was formed and the calls for reform in the wake of Nichols' death.

  • Massachusetts abortion hotline offers free legal advice

    Massachusetts launched a hotline Monday offering free legal advice to people seeking abortions in the state, as well as their health care providers and helpers — joining several other states in a move spurred by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Innocent bystander and mother of 2 was gunned down in Fresno cold case. Police seek help

    She was waiting for a ride home on New Year’s Eve in 2011 when shots rang out.

  • 'I am Inca blood': Peru protests fire up a divided nation

    In the Peruvian southern border town of Desaguadero, indigenous protester Adela Perez is defiant after almost eight weeks of deadly clashes that have roiled the Andean nation, hit its huge copper mines and strained the country's democratic institutions. The country of some 34 million people has been in the throes of its worst unrest in decades since the abrupt Dec. 7 ouster and arrest of center-left President Pedro Castillo after he tried to illegally shutter Congress to avoid impeachment. The son of peasant farmers, Castillo had been a champion of the rural poor and indigenous groups who propelled him to office in 2021, despite falling short on pledges to spread mining wealth and being hit by regular corruption probes.

  • Terror watchlist, sex offender arrests have surged at the southern border. These Americans are worried

    People in Texas told Fox News they were worried by recent spikes in the number of sex offenders and potential terrorists caught crossing the southern border.

  • Swedish flag burnt in Jakarta amid Turkey Nato row

    Indonesia is the latest country to see anti-Sweden protests, after a Quran burning in Stockholm.

  • EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues Its Sideways Grind

    The Euro has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday, but it still sees the same resistance near the 1.09 level it has for the last several sessions.

  • In opening salvo against Biden, House GOP to begin probe on his family day after SOTU: Live updates

    The Nichols beating renews talks in Congress on police accountability. Nichols' parents will attend the State of the Union. Biden heads to Baltimore.

  • Drugmakers prevail in dispute over U.S. discount drug program

    Drug manufacturers can limit healthcare providers' use of outside pharmacies for dispensing drugs under a federal drug discount program, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in Philadelphia is a victory for Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk AS and AstraZeneca PLc. The companies had sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after it ordered them to stop restricting sales of discounted drugs to so-called contract pharmacies.

  • 19-year-old Central Florida man arrested on dozens of counts of child porn, deputies say

    An investigation is underway in Volusia County after a 19-year-old DeLand man is arrested and charged with dozens of counts of child pornography.

  • Sixth Memphis police officer involved in Tyre Nichols investigation relieved of duty

    The Memphis Police Department relieved Officer Preston Hemphill of duty on Monday, making him the 6th officer let go in connection with Tyre Nichols' death.

  • Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

    Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic “Michael” to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. Lionsgate announced Jackson's casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother.

  • These new retirement communities sound ideal, so why do so many towns resist them?

    Walkable communities are on the leading edge of active retirement living complexes where retirees can enhance their physical, mental and social wellness.

  • Death to the goodie bag: Why these moms are pushing back against the pressure to give kids party favors

    Goodie bags filled with plastic trinkets have become a kids' birthday party requisite. These moms have had enough.