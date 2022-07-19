Georgia fake electors seek to quash election probe subpoenas

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Jan. 4, 2022. Willis last year opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request. A group of Georgia Republicans who have been informed that they are at risk of being indicted in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia are fighting subpoenas to testify before the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATE BRUMBACK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of Republican fake electors from Georgia are fighting subpoenas to testify before a special grand jury in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 election in the state.

All 11 signed a certificate declaring falsely that then-President Donald Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state's “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified. They filed a motion Tuesday to quash their subpoenas, calling them “unreasonable and oppressive.”

Also Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, agreed to accept service of a subpoena in the investigation and to file any challenges to that subpoena in either state superior court or federal court in Georgia, according to a court filing. He had previously been trying to stop service of the subpoena in South Carolina.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last year opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request. In court filings earlier this month, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Willis' office declined to comment Tuesday on the motion to quash the subpoenas.

While the special grand jury operates in secret, recent public court filings have made clear that Willis is interested in the actions of the fake electors.

In the Tuesday filing, lawyers for the 11 fake electors said that from mid-April through the end of June, Willis's office had told them that they were considered witnesses, not subjects or targets of the investigation. For that reason, they had agreed to voluntary interviews with the investigative team, the motion says. Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and another of the fake electors appeared for interviews in late April.

On June 1, grand jury subpoenas were sent to all 11 of those fake electors. And on June 28, the district attorney's office told their lawyers for the first time that their clients were considered targets, rather than witnesses, the motion says.

On Dec. 14, 2020, when Georgia's official Democratic electors met to certify the state's electoral votes for Biden, the fake Republican electors also met to certify a slate of electoral votes for Trump. They did that because there was a lawsuit challenging the election results pending at the time, and if a judge found that Trump had actually won their electoral slate would become valid, the motion says.

The district attorney's office knew all that and properly labeled them witnesses, prompting them to agree to voluntary cooperation, the motion says.

“The abrupt, unsupportable, and public elevation of all eleven nominee electors' status wrongfully converted them from witnesses who were cooperating voluntarily and prepared to testify in the Grand Jury to persecuted targets of it,” the motion says. As a result, their lawyers advised them to invoke their federal and state rights protecting them against self-incrimination, and they “reluctantly” accepted that advice, the motion says.

Their lawyers assert that the change in status from witnesses to targets was based on “an improper desire to force them to publicly invoke their rights as, at best, a publicity stunt.” Therefore, they should be excused from appearing before the special grand jury, the motion says.

The motion alleges that Willis is only pursuing some of the 16 electors as targets, specifically those who are prominent figures in the state Republican Party. That is evidence of political motivation, the lawyers argue.

But Willis said in a court filing Tuesday that each of the 16 people who signed the false elector certificate has received a letter saying they are targets of the investigation and that their testimony before the special grand jury is required.

The motion asks Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's overseeing the special grand jury to excuse the 11 electors from appearing. It also asks him to look into Willis' actions “indicating the improper politicization of this investigatory process."

It also asks him to grant a motion filed Friday by state Sen. Burt Jones seeking to remove Willis and her office from the investigation. Jones, who's the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, alleged that the investigation is politically motivated because Willis is an active supporter of his Democratic opponent. McBurney on Tuesday set a Thursday hearing on that motion.

Willis's office has said Jones' claims are without merit and wrote in a filing Tuesday that Jones has identified no actions that show political motivation.

Recommended Stories

  • Grand jury subpoenas U.S. lawmaker in Georgia election probe

    A Georgia grand jury has subpoenaed U.S. Representative Jody Hice as Fulton County continues its criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing over former President Donald Trump’s attempts to sway the state’s 2020 election results, documents showed. The special grand jury in Fulton County called on Hice, a Georgia Republican, to appear on Tuesday, according to court and congressional documents first reported on by Politico and the Associated Press earlier on Monday.

  • Lindsey Graham agrees to testify in Georgia case alleging election interference for Trump

    U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has agreed to provide testimony to a Georgia grand jury that is investigating former President Donald Trump's 2020 actions.

  • US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

    Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia is fighting a subpoena seeking to have him testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in the state. The subpoena, which Hice received on June 29, orders him to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, his lawyer said in a court filing. Hice on Monday filed a motion to quash the subpoena in federal court in Atlanta.

  • Rep Ilhan Omar Processed by Capitol Police Following Arrest in Washington

    Members of Congress were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, July 19, at a pro-abortion-rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington.Footage from the scene shows Reps Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley on the road outside the Supreme Court building in Washington.Pressley and Omar were arrested, their offices confirmed, along with New Jersey congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman.Other angles show Ocasio-Cortez being led away by Capitol Police officers.Journalist Zahra Warsame filmed this footage showing police officers processing Omar and other detainees on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Zahra Warsame via Storyful

  • Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ends campaign for Congress

    De Blasio launched his campaign in May to represent the newly drawn 10th Congressional District of New York, made up of parts of Manhattan and his home base of Brooklyn. But since entering the race, de Blasio, 61, has lagged in the polls. City Council Member Carlina Rivera currently leads in polling of likely voters.

  • Bannon Was ‘Thumbing His Nose’ at Jan. 6 Subpoena, Prosecutor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon “refused to follow the rules” in defying a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee, a prosecutor said during opening statements in his contempt of Congress trial. But the defense alleged the referral for charges was political.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three W

  • Secret Service Can't Recover Jan. 6 Texts, National Archives Wants Probe

    The House committee investigating the violent insurrection subpoenaed the texts last Friday.

  • Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio ends congressional bid a month before primary vote

    NEW YORK — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, struggling mightily in recent opinion polls, ended his run for Congress on Tuesday, more than a month out from Election Day in the Democratic primary. In a video he published on Twitter, de Blasio acknowledged that voters in his district are clearly “looking for another option.” The early exit came as a humbling concession for the ...

  • What Merrick Garland's 'election year' memo actually means for investigating Donald Trump

    Rachel Maddow stirred up Trump critics over a new Justice Department memo, but the guidance would not prevent a case against the former president.

  • 'Above the law': Feds unveil contempt case against Steve Bannon; defense claims case driven by politics

    An evidentiary dispute Tuesday interrupted the jury selection in the contempt trial of former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon.

  • U.S. prosecutors seek broader powers to seize Russian oligarchs' assets

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking broader authority from Congress to seize Russian oligarchs' assets as a means to pressure Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a top prosecutor said on Tuesday. In testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Andrew Adams, who leads the department's KleptoCapture task force, said Congress should let prosecutors seek forfeitures of assets used to evade U.S. sanctions, not just proceeds of sanctions evasions. The task force was launched in March to enhance the United States' ability to punish wealthy Russians whom Washington accuses of enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

  • The Jan. 6 committee has made a compelling case against Trump. But will he face criminal charges?

    Legal experts are changing their views as to whether there's sufficient evidence for the Justice Department to take the unprecedented step of prosecuting a former president.

  • US military leaders followed the January 6 attack through news reports and journalists’ tweets, according to new Pentagon emails released to Insider under the Freedom of Information Act

    Insider obtained 48 pages of emails from the Department of Defense that detail how the Pentagon monitored and responded to the January 6 attacks.

  • How Joe Manchin Left a Global Tax Deal in Limbo

    WASHINGTON — In June, months after reluctantly signing on to a global tax agreement brokered by the United States, Ireland’s finance minister met privately with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, seeking reassurances that the Biden administration would hold up its end of the deal. Yellen assured the minister, Paschal Donohoe, that the administration would be able to secure enough votes in Congress to ensure that the United States was in compliance with the pact, which was aimed at cracking down on

  • Letters to the editor: Republican convention, abortion, Second Amendment

    Letters to the editor reacting to the Idaho Republican Party convention, consequences of extremist abortion law, limits to the Second Amendment.

  • Mitch McConnell predicts 2024 presidential field will be 'crowded' as Trump mulls early White House announcement

    A reporter asked McConnell how he'd handle former President Donald Trump if he were to seek the White House again.

  • 9/11 families blast Trump invite to Saudi-backed golf tour

    A group of Sept. 11 victims' family members who have long accused Saudi Arabia of aiding the terrorists who carried out the attacks are condemning former President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his New Jersey course later this month. In a letter to Trump on Sunday, family members said they felt “extreme pain, frustration and anger” as a result of Trump’s decision to host the controversial Saudi-sponsored league at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for three days starting July 29. “The evidence against Saudi Arabia and its role in the attacks is more clear than ever and, despite knowing that, former President Trump has accepted their money and is allowing them to enter a state devastated by 9/11,” said Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice and the son of a World Trade Center attack victim.

  • DOJ Says Probe of Trump’s Jan. 6 Role Will Continue If He Declares 2024 Run

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department’s investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results won’t be deterred if the former president declares his intention to run again, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three

  • Rep. Jody Hice fights Fulton County grand jury supoena

    Rep. Jody Hice, R-Georgia's 10th District, is fighting a subpoena to appear before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Trump and others interfered with the 2020 election. Hice, who it was revealed to have met with the former president prior to the Jan. 6th insurrection, filed an injunction petition in federal court.

  • Steve Bannon is entering his criminal-contempt-of-Congress trial on Monday virtually defenseless — and already eyeing an appeal of a guilty verdict

    A former federal prosecutor said the Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon's trial would "be a circus, because that's how Steve Bannon rolls."