Georgia FBI hunts suspect in 12-year-old boy's killing, offers $20K reward

The Atlanta FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects tied to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.

A suspect fatally shot Cortez Richardson on Aug. 13 while he was sitting in the back of his mother's vehicle, according to the FBI .

The boy and his family were driving home from dinner when their vehicle was caught in crossfire between two other vehicles that the FBI described as a white sedan and white SUV.

"I know it’s going to hit me hard when I see my son for the last time. When I bury my child," Tiffany Richardson, Cortez's mother, told WTMV, a local ABC station. "I’m not going to be able to see my child in his bed, wake him up in the morning. It’s time for school. At night it hits me, but it hasn’t hit me hard yet because I feel like his spirit is still in here."

Cortez loved to draw and never got into trouble, Richardson told the outlet. She had just taken her children out to eat the Friday her son was fatally shot, and her family was reportedly set to leave for a vacation to Florida the next morning.

"Just a boy. He haven’t got the chance to see the world. They took him young," she told WTMV.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the FBI Atlanta at 706-596-9603 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4363.