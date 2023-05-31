Georgia felon who was on the run arrested after he shows up for his court date

A Georgia man who was on the run from felon y charges was arrested after he showed up for his court date, according to the Blackshear Times.

Dentric Moore was wanted for possession of cocaine and other drug charges.

He was arrested on May 19 after he showed up to the Pierce County courthouse.

“We had warrants on him and had been searching for him, but had been unable to find him,” said Sheriff Ramsey Bennett told the newspaper. “He showed up for his court date. You might say he turned himself in.”

Moore was taken into custody and charged with possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, manufacture/possession of controlled or counterfeit marijuana and use of a communications facility in the commission of a controlled substance felony.