Georgia finishes No. 1 in final USA TODAY Sports college football coaches poll
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Meyerberg breaks down the top college football teams heading into next season.
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Meyerberg breaks down the top college football teams heading into next season.
For the second consecutive season, the Georgia Bulldogs are finishing at the top of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA college football coaches poll.
Here's what the final college football USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll looks like.
The University of Delaware will open its 2023 football season with a Colonial Athletic Association visit to Stony Brook, the CAA announced Tuesday.
The Baltimore Banner's Pamela Wood on what to expect from Maryland State House
The exercises coincided with the visit of a group of German lawmakers who landed in Taiwan on Monday morning.
After a weekend of wild NFL action setting the stage for next week’s first round of playoff games, Rihanna is getting fully psyched for this year’s Super Bowl.
No. 12 Xavier welcomes Creighton on Wednesday to kick off a big week of basketball at Cintas Center
Jacobs is one of the team’s best defensive players.
New York Rep. George Santos is facing a formal ethics complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission. The complaint accuses the Republican of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses and submitting false information about the source of his campaign donations. Scott MacFarlane reports.
Newly sworn-in Republican Congressman George Santos started his first week in office by facing a formal ethics complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
Georgia capped off a perfect 14-0 season with a blowout win over TCU.
Theme parks worldwide are all about giving guests an experience anchored in some of their favorite fictional worlds. While Disney has been at this for a while, the Comcast park Universal Studios really threw its own hat into the ring with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, a magical world where guests could try foods, buy merchandise, and enjoy activities themed after one of the biggest breakout fiction series of the 20th century. The Walt Disney Company has also been busy leveraging its own intellectual properties to create park experiences from Pixar, Star Wars, and more.
Georgia was No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, becoming the 12th back-to-back national champion in the history of the rankings after routing TCU on Monday night. The Horned Frogs were No. 2, their best final rankings since the 2010 season. The Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship game 65-7 to secure their third AP title overall.
We've compiled a list of the 24 players who are set to hit free agency for the Rams this offseason.
Anderson Cooper, Michael Strahan and Tom Bradby declined to let Buckingham Palace view their interviews with Harry before they aired.
In the first trailer for her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, Pamela Anderson reflected on her sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee being stolen from their home.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith predicts that TCU will upset Georgia in the national championship game
“Why didn’t Michigan just try what Georgia is doing.”
James Corden cracked jokes on "The Late Late Show" about how Prince Harry lost his virginity, following the revelation from his new memoir, "Spare."
Just like he has in college, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett will face doubters as he prepares for the 2023 NFL draft.