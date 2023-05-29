Georgia fire lieutenant arrested on theft charges, GBI says

A Georgia fire chief is now behind bars after he was charged with theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday at around 1 p.m., GBI agents arrested Cairo Fire Lieutenant William Schafer.

The investigation into Schafer’s charges began on May 11, according to the GBI.

Upon reviewing Schafer’s records, the GBI found multiple questionable purchases, according to officials.

Schaefer remains in custody, according to the GBI.

He is charged with two counts of theft by taking and one count of violation of oath of office.

The GBI said additional charges of theft are expected during the GBI’s investigation.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Cairo fire department to learn more about Schafer’s charges.

