Georgia fugitive found in Bay County Saturday morning, says Bay County Sheriffs Office

BAY COUNTY — Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted in Georgia Saturday afternoon.

BSCO officers arrested Jaimonnie Watkins-Causey, who is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in Georgia on April 2 of this year. The victim was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was wounded during the shooting.

According to BCSO, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle yesterday evening and during the stop, identified Watkins-Causey as the driver.

Watkins-Causey was arrested and charged with Fugitive from Justice and Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 grams.

Subsequent investigation revealed Watkins-Causey had five active warrants out of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. The warrants were for Murder During Commission of Felony, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of Felony, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, and Battery Physical Contact.

Clayton County confirmed the warrants with full extradition. It is believed Watkins-Causey fled to Panama City to stay with a family member, says BSCO officials.

