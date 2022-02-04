Georgia fugitive found hiding in trunk of car charged with felony murder

DAWSON, GEORGIA — A Georgia man has been charged with murder in the death of a 59-year-old woman after he was caught hiding in a car trunk in Virginia, according to an Associated Press reports.

Nakia Lanard West II, a suspect arrested by Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that it had charged 26-year-old Nakia West with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Annie Josie Chappell. She was found dead in her home in Dawson, Georgia, on Monday, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

West was arrested in Greenville Wednesday after deputies found Chappell's stolen Hyundai Elantra, apparently abandoned with the lights on in the middle of a road. The Sheriff's Office connected it possibly to a homicide scene in Dawson, Georgia — a car stolen Jan. 31. Georgia investigators had been looking for the car.

Virginia sheriff deputies launched an intensive search in the area including dogs, but found no one, the press release said. As they were towing the car, they found West hiding in the trunk with a gun. West is also charged with grand larceny in Virginia and is being extradited to Georgia.

It's unclear if Annie Josie Chappell's death is linked to a search for her cousin, Natonya Chappell, who is accused of murder in the Jan. 15 death of Tana Mullis in Leesburg, Georgia. The GBI didn't immediately respond to questions Friday about whether agents believe Natonya Chappell, 41, was involved in Annie Josie Chappell's death, or how Annie Josie Chappell died, the release said.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said authorities don't believe Natonya Chappell was in Virginia at the time of West's capture.

Natonya Chappell shot Mullis after a predawn argument with Mullis' daughter, whom Natonya Chappell was dating, authorities said. GBI agents said a man who was a family friend was called to the home and also was shot and wounded. Officials said Natonya Chappell then broke into a nearby home, forced someone into a car and drove off. The carjacking victim jumped out and the car was later found abandoned.

WALB-TV reports Annie Josie Chappell was a lifelong Dawson resident who had 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

