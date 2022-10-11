Georgia fugitive nabbed while trying to flee

Oct. 10—A man wanted by authorities in Georgia attempted to flee from a sheriff's deputy Sunday night, Oct. 2, but was quickly apprehended and jailed on local charges as well as the out-of-state detainer.

Michael Lynn Neighbors, 55, Matthews Rd., is now charged with evading arrest, felon in possession of a weapon and driving on a suspended license in Cumberland County.

The charge pending in Gwinnett County, GA, was not listed on the arrest report.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Griffin wrote in his report he attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a utility trailer on Old Hwy. 70. The driver, later identified as Neighbors, accelerated and attempted to elude the deputy.

After a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle stopped and surrendered to the deputy. Two passengers in the vehicle were also detained.

The passengers, identified as Jack Carter, 34, and Chloe Harris, 35, were both taken into custody on attachments from Cumberland County for failure to appear in court.

The weapons charge stems from the recovery of a handgun found underneath the driver's seat.

Bond for Neighbors was set at $21,500 on the local charges and $300,000 on the fugitive from Georgia charge. Neighbors will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

